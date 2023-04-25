Dance star Derek Hough will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Oct. 14 with his “Symphony of Dance” show.
Hough, an Emmy Award-winning choreographer, dancer, actor and “Dancing with the Stars” judge last played Lied in 2018, when he danced with his sister Julianne.
“Symphony of Dance” features Hough and a cast of dancers in a fast–paced, Hough-choreographed show of a wide variety of dance styles, from ballroom to Latin and contemporary, all accompanied by a live band.
GuGu Mbongwa of the Soweto Gospel Choir laughs and claps Tuesday as members of the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir works on their moves at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The Soweto Choir, which performed there Tuesday evening, held a workshop for Irving students on the main stage during the day. Check JournalStar.com for a review of the show and more photos of the workshop.
Rabecca Nyamane (left) shows Maria Kohel, Ava Gagner and Chole Baylor how to get some soul into their music at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The Soweto Gospel Choir held a workshop for the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir and gave the students tickets to their Tuesday night concert.
Maserame Ndidwa and the Soweto Gospel Choir taught the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir that how the music feels is as important as hitting the notes during a workshop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Margaret Dean (left) GuGu Mbongwa, Maya Abo Dominguez and Luta Menard sing and dance during a work shop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir had a chance to learn from pros like Mbongwa.
Under the watchful eyes of Shimmy Jiyane, choir master, left, and GuGu Mbongwa of the Soweto Gospel Choir, the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir works on getting some soul into their music during a workshop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Soweto Gospel Choir members Zanele Ngcamu, left, and Shimmy Jiyane, right, work with Emily Quinn, Olivia McCown, Norine Kingery and Riley Scott at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir members were guests at a workshop presented by the Soweto Choir.
Irving Middle School choir director Mike Robb and the Irving eighth-grade chorus sing a tradition South African folk song, "Asika Thali," for the Soweto Gospel Choir at the Lied Center Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Soweto Gospel Choir member Mirriam Chapole, back to camera, talks with Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir members Noah Kroeze, left, Traejen Chapelle, Alex Hamann and Chance Brown after a workshop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir members Tristan Beonneau, left, Traejen Chapelle, Bruno Garcia, MacKenzie Davenport, Alex Hamann, Jaylin Wiese, Aidan Glenn and Bobby Mericier show off what they learned during a workshop with the Soweto Gospel Choir at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Shimmy Jiyane, left, Zanele Ngcamu, and Kevin Williams of the Soweto Gospel Choir sing Amazing Grace for the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The Soweto Choir treated the Irving students to a workshop on the Lied's main stage.
The Soweto Gospel Choir hosted a workshop on music for the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir at the Lied Center.
Rabecca Nyamane (left) of the Soweto Gospel Choir harmonizes with Irving Middle School eighth-grader Maria Kohel at the Lied Center on Tuesday.
GuGu Mbongwa and the Soweto Gospel Choir sing during a workshop at the Lied Center Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Shimmy Jiyane, choir master of the Soweto Gospel Choir, works to get some rhythm into the Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir during a workshop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Kevin Williams, musical director, and the Soweto Gospel Choir get things started at a workshop for the Irving Middle School eighth-grade at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
Irving Middle School eighth-grade choir member Margaret Dean, left, and Philisiwe Faya, Soweto Gospel Choir member sing during a workshop at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.