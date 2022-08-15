 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition to be held Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Red Welcome - Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition

Paul Circo shows off some moves as the Cornhusker Marching Band heads toward Memorial Stadium for its annual preseason exhibition in 2021. Lightning caused the show to be canceled, but this year's forecast calls for sunshine when the band holds its exhibition Friday at 7 p.m.

 Craig Chandler, University Communication

The Cornhusker Marching Band will hold its annual exhibition Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The free concert will feature highlights from the band's preseason camp, its popular "drill down" contest and a preview of its first halftime show.

While the exhibition is a chance for the band to have a "dry run" of a gameday, Tony Falcone, the band's assistant director, says this is something just for them.

“They get to show off for friends and family, who may not be able to attend a game," Falcone said. "It’s one of the only things we do during the course of a season that’s just for us. It’s not attached to any other kind of event.”

A 50-member pep band will be sent to Ireland for the season opener Aug. 27, and the band will perform at all seven home football games this season.

Fans attending the exhibition concert should enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 and 11 (southwest and northwest entrances, respectively). The gates open at 6 p.m.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

