Conveying a love for music - a conversation with St. Louis Symphony conductor Stephane Deneve

“You have to inspire. That's what I like to do the most, to make the musician play better than they thought they would be able to do. And that is always a very big challenge and a big reward if you're able to do that. It’s quite difficult. I believe conducting is maybe the only the only proof of telepathy – that you can really influence the mind of others We know that when we enter a room and suddenly somebody else enters, they have special chemistry, special energy, it can change the mood in the room.

"I believe the same for for indeed the conductor, I mean the conductor he or she should have this very special connection and aura and that that can influence the mood and it's it's quite amazing because you you really feel that when you conduct you can you can help or you can be in the way you can just invite you can change the way people are producing the sound.