Conveying a love for music - a conversation with St. Louis Symphony conductor Stephane Deneve

Thursday, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, performing there for the second time under music director Stephane Deneve.
The second-oldest and one of the most acclaimed orchestras in the United States will perform a program selected by Deneve that is made up of Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto,” Sergei Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite” and “Umoja: Anthem of Unity,” a 2019 composition by Black composer Valerie Coleman.
Last month, Devene, who also serves as music director of the Brussels Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra and director of the Centre for Future Orchestral Repertoire, spoke with the Journal Star from Belgium, via Zoom, to talk about Thursday’s concert, his career and classical music.
Here are a few excerpts from the 30-minute conversation.
On how he puts together a program:
“It’s often, of course, a complicated thing to do a program. It's a kind of jigsaw puzzle to decide what goes with what. But often I imagine the piece, the different pieces, as a kind of little planet with their own density, their own colors, their own energy side. I'm trying to see what could work together and it's very interesting because, of course, a piece of music only exists in time. I mean, you can only know, unfold the piece as it goes with time, but it's a great intellectual exercise to try to still imagine indeed, the planet that a piece can be as a whole and try to see what can respond to this planet.”
On how he became a conductor:
It's a strange thing to want to become a conductor and every colleague I know has a different trajectory. In my case, it was extremely early. I was practicing the piano or the trumpet when I was very young. And already when I was 13, I wanted to just make music with more people because I'm very social and I like to be with people. So I did shunga music very early. At the conservatoire where I was going in France, there was actually a student orchestra and there was the possibility to have a conducting class. I was way too young. But I tried to enter the class. The director actually tried me and saw I had a little bit of gift for it. So he kept me even though I was way too young to enter the class.
So I started to conduct when I was 13 with the student conservatoire orchestra and never stopped. I must say when you try it, the pleasure to impact the sound in the air is like sculpting, sculpting the sound played by somebody else. And when you start to have an impact, it is an incredible pleasure. It's a very unique pleasure. I don't know what is comparable to that. So, I'm extremely happy that I have this physical contact with the sound of an orchestra and I can conduct the orchestra. I just hit 50. So 37 years I would say that I'm conducting orchestras.”
On the performative aspect of conducting:
“You have to inspire. That's what I like to do the most, to make the musician play better than they thought they would be able to do. And that is always a very big challenge and a big reward if you're able to do that. It’s quite difficult. I believe conducting is maybe the only the only proof of telepathy – that you can really influence the mind of others We know that when we enter a room and suddenly somebody else enters, they have special chemistry, special energy, it can change the mood in the room.
"I believe the same for for indeed the conductor, I mean the conductor he or she should have this very special connection and aura and that that can influence the mood and it's it's quite amazing because you you really feel that when you conduct you can you can help or you can be in the way you can just invite you can change the way people are producing the sound.
“It's quite magical and it's just I mean, it's not even even gesture. It's just the way the way you are and the way you think and the depth of your thinking. I mean what you see of a conductor is only the emerged part of the iceberg. What is important in the iceberg is what the roots and what is inside. And it's fascinating because it's not really the gesture, it’s just the presence and the knowledge of a piece that can change everything really. Of course when you have a great orchestra in front of you that is receptive to you. You need a certain level. But when you have a great orchestra, like the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. It's fascinating because you really feel from one concert to another, you feel the different energy. You can influence just by sheer imagination.”
On what he hopes to convey to the audience:
“I have to admit I am never at ease with this idea of intellectual or cultural (understanding) or anything that sounds, I don't know, like a pose. What I really, really, do is share my love for music. When you love great wine, the only thing you want to do is have somebody confirming your passion, your enthusiasm and you want to share and say ‘oh my god’ and explain how great it is. It’s the same for music. I do love music. It's a genuine love. And I really want to just share that.
“So it's a little bit like if I was playing a piece on the piano to somebody in my salon. It is just an extensive salon and the piano is actually a big orchestra of 100 people,. But it's the same feeling. It’s just wanting to share my absolutely incredible enthusiasm for the master works that we are able to perform. And there's nothing there that requires an intellectual attitude because I think great music can be understood at every level. That, for me, is an essential thing. Everybody can take something from the first time you hear it to the connoisseur that knows every note of the score. You have to give for everybody. That's definitely what a concert should be.”
