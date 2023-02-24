In 1972, cellist Julian Fifer brought together a group of New York freelance musicians in their early 20s to play orchestral repertoire in the manner of chamber music in a radical experiment in musical democracy.

Working as a collective, with each musician working to plan, rehearse, perform and promote performances, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with its home at Carnegie Hall, has recorded more than 70 albums, won a 2001 Grammy Award, and toured internationally.

And Orpheus, which will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Wednesday has done so without a conductor.

“We’ve been doing this conductorless aesthetic for decades,” said cellist Jim Wilson, one of Orpheus’ three artistic directors. ”So we know how to function without a conductor. We all have strong chamber music backgrounds. We’re used to functioning in small groups and the functioning is democratic.”

It's unique, said Wilson, who has frequently served as the principal guest cellist for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

“It’s very different from any other orchestra I play in,” he said. “… It’s very dynamic and it’s very communicative. There’s a lot of talking in rehearsal. There’s a lot of just saying what people want. It’s very different. There’s a lot of freedom to say what you don’t like when we’re in rehearsals.

"That says a lot about the respect we have for each other and for the process.”

The rehearsals are led by the concertmaster, the first chair, first violin, who is responsible for making sure the rehearsal flows and runs on time. But the interpretation of any piece — the honing of each arrangement — is “hashed out” by all the musicians.

“With a large symphony orchestra, with 90 people, you can’t do that,” Wilson said. “You can’t open the floor. It would be chaos. The conductor has a really important artistic role and a really important role in keeping things together. You can’t have 90 people talking all at once and trying to get their way.”

Orpheus also functions differently in performance than other chamber or symphony orchestras. The musicians change seats from piece to piece, moving forward or backward depending on their role in the upcoming piece.

“It’s the only orchestra I’ve ever played in where a lot of the responsibility for the sound and the sheer physicality is put on the people sitting at the back,” Wilson said. “The people at the front are freed up to communicate, make sure everybody is lined up and add the finesse.”

Because it will be performing only two pieces, there will be just one chair rotation at the Lied Center Wednesday.

As for setting tempo and bringing out sections of emphasis — the role of a conductor during a concert — again, the Orpheus musicians have found ways to perform them collectively.

“We have a lot of body language, we move around a lot,” Wilson said. ”Part of this is to keep together. The emphasis is worked out in rehearsal. By the end of the day, we will have done 20 hours of rehearsal for this tour. We know the timing, the tempo shifts and the expressiveness. We do that as we’re playing. We all lock in with each other.”

Orpheus, which began its tour in Virginia on Tuesday, last performed at the Lied Center in January 2019 with pianist Andre Watts — "I’m excited to go to Lincoln, that’s where my dad grew up,” Wilson said.

The two pieces on Wednesday’s program — Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, with pianist Alessio Bax, and Schubert’s Chamber Symphony in B-flat major (after Piano Sonata D. 960.)

“The Chopin we’re playing is different in that people are used to hearing it with a symphony,” Wilson said. ”We’re playing with only strings and a small number of strings. That’s very different. The Schubert is for a solo piano. We’re doing the opposite. You have to do a mind meld with all 19 people to function as one piano. This program is a challenge. It has moments of exaltation and joy, and moments of intimacy.”

