Comedian Patton Oswalt to play Lied Center

Comedian Patton Oswalt will bring his “Who’s Ready to Laugh?” tour to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Jan. 7.

One of today’s best known and widely acclaimed comedians, the Emmy and Grammy winner brings some 30 years of work in comedy, television, movies and music videos to his performances.

He is known for his work on television series from “King of Queens” to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Parks and Recreation” to “Brooklyn 99.” He is currently starring as Principal Ralph Durban in “A.P. Bio.”

Oswalt, who provided the voice of Remy, the main character in the animated “Ratatouille,” has appeared in more than 50 movies since 1990 and is currently on the big screen providing the voice of Pip the Troll in “Eternals.”

Oswalt, who has done nine comedy specials, most recently last year's Emmy and Grammy nominated Netflix special “I Love Everything,” won a Best Comedy Album Grammy for 2017’s “Talking for Clapping” and received an Emmy for writing that special from which the album was drawn.

Tickets for Oswalt’s show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at liedcenter.com, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.

