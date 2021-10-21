Broadway star looks forward to sampling Lincoln's version of 'Nebraska Nice'

Charissa Hogeland, who most recently played Elsa in Broadway's production of "Frozen," has never been to Lincoln, but she's no stranger to Nebraska.
Hogeland, who was raised in Southern California before moving to New York to capture her Broadway dream, was a part of a national touring production of "Kinky Boots" that made a stop in Omaha in 2015.
She fondly remembers the cheesy grits at the Kitchen Table, the handcrafted cocktails at The Berry & Rye and the attitude known around here simply as Nebraska Nice, which can only be experienced to be appreciated by someone from the coasts.
"I actually loved Omaha," she said last week by phone from New York. "I think the weather in Nebraska is so gorgeous. The air is so crisp. Everyone I’ve ever had to work with in Nebraska is so kind.
"If Lincoln is anything like Omaha, I am going to love it."
She's about to find out. On Friday, she'll make her Lincoln debut when she plays the first of two fundraising shows for TADA Productions at The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.
It's a smaller venue -- one without the neon lights of Broadway -- but that sounds perfect to the 31-year-old, who is easing back into performing after her industry was shut down by COVID-19.
"After such a long time away, small is nice," she said.
The Mill at Telegraph has hosted a handful of shows in the last year. The outdoor setting provides peace of mind to those still worried about the coronavirus.
"We wanted to make sure to continue to entertain our patrons safely, wisely and enthusiastically, said Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director. "This concert allows us to do that and bring a first-rate talent to Lincoln for patrons to enjoy.”
Rook turned over all direction to Hogeland, who will sing two sets with the help of a three-piece band.
"They gave me free rein and I said I want to do all the Broadway songs I love," Hogeland said.
The first act will feature Hogeland "singing all the songs that made me fall in love with musical theater when I was a child and in high school -- songs by Judy Garland and from 'Camelot.'"
After a brief intermission, she'll perform the numbers that have shaped her career. The second act will include songs from "Kinky Boots," "Heathers," and "Frozen," as well as "one or two songs that are dream roles of mine."
And if you're wondering, yes, she will be singing "Let it Go," the iconic number from "Frozen" that seemingly every child in America has committed to memory.
"That will be our final number because I want them to stay," she said jokingly.
When she thinks of the run "Frozen" had on Broadway, she's most inspired by the looks on the faces of the children who got the chance to see it.
"It was exciting to watch the kids watch the magic happen on the stage," she said. "... Kids didn’t see stage craft. They saw ice shooting out of Elsa’s hands. They were like, ‘How’d that happen?’
"It was so exciting. That's what made 'Frozen' so amazing."
