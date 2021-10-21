Broadway star looks forward to sampling Lincoln's version of 'Nebraska Nice'

If You Go

TADA’s Live From Lincoln’s Center Concert Series

Featuring Charissa Hogeland

When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

About Hogeland: After moving to New York, she was part of an off-Broadway production of "Heathers," before being cast in the "Kinky Boots" national tour. In 2018, she was cast as Elsa in the Broadway production of "Frozen."

Tickets: Adults, $20. Students, $10 with a student I.D. Advance tickets are recommended and can be reserved at tadaproductions.info.