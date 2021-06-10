Broadway star Kelli O'Hara is ready to finally play Lied Center

She got an Emmy nomination for her work on “The Accidental Wolf” and has appeared in more than a dozen TV shows and movies. If that weren’t enough, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2014 and starred in Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” four years later.

As the pandemic wanes, the hardest-working woman in show business isn’t waiting for Broadway to come back in September to get back at it.

“Besides concerts, I'm shooting a TV show (“The Gilded Age”) for HBO right now, which is really nice timing, because everything is still shut down,” she said.

Before the pandemic, she was working with the producers of "The Light in the Piazza" on a new musical. Not surprisingly, it was shelved. The new plan is to produce an album, but that's still up in the air, she said.

“Things are just wishy-washy right now,” she said.

Saturday’s Lincoln concert, she said, will likely run about 75 minutes.

“When they say they want you to do 90 minutes, they really want 75,” she said. “You can only get so much of one person and their pianist. We’re going to do a number with students virtually that I hope goes well.