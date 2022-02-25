Broadway legend Bernadette Peters ready for Lincoln concert

Bernadette Peters wasn’t thinking about having a seven-decade career when she made her first appearance on the TV show, “Juvenile Jury.”

Then again, the 3-year-old wasn't thinking of much back then.

She hasn’t given her legacy and career much thought in the 70 years since. She’s been too busy working – on Broadway, where she’s one of the last towering legends, in movies and television, where over the course of more than 30 films and dozens of TV shows, she got wide mainstream exposure and popularity and on stage, where she entertains audiences around the country.

“I don’t think about it,” Peters said. “I do remember seeing Lena Horne do her concert on stage when she was 65. I thought ‘When I’m 65, I want to be doing that.’ I’m always striving to learn more. I'm always learning how to be as true as I can, as easy as I can be, effortlessness and trusting.

"More and more, the more I learn, the more I enjoy it.”

Saturday, Peters will take a break from shooting the Apple TV+ series “Swamp Flower '' and return to Lincoln for the first time in a decade for a concert at the Center for Performing Arts.

“This will be my fourth show after not singing for two years,” she said. “All the acting I’ve been doing for this show, I’m kind of bringing that into the songs.”

So how many songs will there be in the 90-minute show? Peters didn’t say and she doesn’t know when she’s performing.

“I never count – ‘I’ve got three more to the end -- I’m just like in the moment,” Peters said. “If the show feels long or slow, they’re in the wrong order. If it feels like it’s moving, they’re in the right order. It should take you somewhere that’s interesting, entertaining, maybe dramatic for a while."

Like most performers, Peters has her favorite songs to sing, but she has no numbers that have to be part of the nightly set list.

“There are no have-tos,” Peters said. “It’s my show. I’m in charge of it. If I want to sing something, I’ll sing it. If I don’t, I won’t. … I very often don’t sing the songs I sang in the show. I’ll be sitting in the wings listening to the show, waiting for my cue and I’ll fall in love with the songs. I’ll be like oh 'Cinderella Song’ and do that.”

One thing is certain, Saturday’s concert will include multiple songs from musicals by Stephen Sondheim, her friend and collaborator who died last year at 91.

“I’ve done eight of his shows,” said Peters, who’s regarded as one of the foremost interpreters of Sondheim. “When I sing I remember how his music, how it speaks to me. He had such great messages to impart. … When I sing his songs, I think about him, that he’s passed on. ... He’s left us with so many memories, so many great songs. First off, I miss him as a person. He was a friend. I’d ask him for advice, other things. He was so sweet and kind.”

Peters has also incorporated songs from “Hello Dolly,” when she starred as matchmaker Dolly Levi in the acclaimed revival of the 1964 musical.

“People love it,” Peters said “What a beautiful show. That show is so beautifully constructed. It’s such a great show, which I wasn’t really aware of. I did see Carole Channing do her last show on Broadway. It’s no wonder she spent the rest of her career taking it out. It feels so good to bring that to people.”

Ever the glamorous star, last year, Peters made news for wearing a dress from 1981 to the Tony Awards.

“I’d never worn it to an awards show,” she said. “ Bob Mackie made that dress for my show. I decided it was so beautiful, I had to wear it to an awards show.”

That dress won't be in Lincoln Saturday. But Peters promises she’ll be wearing another striking gown when she takes the Lied Center stage – it’s a big part of the show.

“Since it’s straight through, I wear one beautiful dress,” she said. “ I have a great lighting designer. The lights change so the dress looks different, it has a different feel in different parts of the show. That’s part of the arc of the show, part of what makes it beautiful.”

Peters will be returning to Los Angeles Sunday to finish shooting the eight-episode series in which she plays the mother of addict-turned-private-investigator Patricia Arquette.

Whether she's on stage in a musical, or standing on a set in front of cameras, she's always able to lean on her acting skills.

“It’s really the same,” she said. “I think you have to just find out whatever the characters are. TV and movies, it’s a little more immediate. With Broadway, you have four weeks to rehearse.

“The writing is the most important part," she said. "... I love the show I’m doing right now. The writing is really good.”

In early March, Peters will be able to return to her New York home. Then, for the next four months, she’ll be doing concerts around North America -- most of them one-off shows like Saturday’s.

“I don’t like staying out on the road,” she said. “I like to go home to my dogs. I was on the road when I was 13 in the show ‘Gypsy’. I didn’t like being on the road. I don’t like being on the road.”

Peters speaks passionately about her love for animals and her decades-long support of animal rescue and adoption.

“I’ve always had such a great love for animals, always,” she said. “When I went to the city shelter, my dog had passed. We saw how terrible things were there. There were crates stacked to the ceiling. It was bad. They needed some help."

With the help of her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, they started "Broadway Barks," an annual show in Shubert Alley, a well-known spot in the theater district of Manhattan.

That first show, an adopt-a-thon benefiting shelters and animal rescue organizations, was held in 1999. To promote the charity, Peters has written three children's books, two of them about her dogs, including 2015’s “Charlie and Stella Friends Forever.” The star-studded live performance couldn’t be held in July, 2019 due to construction in Shubert Alley.

“With COVID, we couldn’t do the live show, so we started Broadway Barks Across America, a virtual show,” Peters said. “We’ll probably keep doing that along with the alley show. We’re adding shelters across the country. People can see what dogs are available and we can help them.

“It’s hard to raise money for animals. People ask why not raise money for people. Animals are here for us. Animals help people. During COVID, the shelters were empty because everybody needed an animal. They’re remarkable angels, they really are.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

