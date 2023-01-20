Brian Stokes Mitchell wants to make concertgoers happy

Brian Stokes Mitchell has a simple, but profound goal for his Saturday concert.

He wants people to be happier when they leave the Lied Center for Performing Arts than when they entered. And, as a bonus, to feel more connected with those around them.

That means that the Tony winner won’t be doing an evening of the Broadway shows with which he’s most associated, like “Les Miserables,” “Man of La Mancha,” and “Ragtime.” Nor will the concert be all standards from the Great American Songbook or any other set musical program.

“It’s kind of a mix of a lot of different things,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “It’s a show I’ve been doing for the last three, four, five months. I call it ‘Songs and Stories.’ I can sing what I want, say what I want, customize it for each city. I never do the same thing. The idea is to lift everybody. We’ve been in such sad, confusing and divisive times and being in the midst of a pandemic.”

In actuality, Stokes’ concert is somewhat inspired by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

“What I learned from the 1917 Spanish flu pandemic, what did it all go into? The Roaring ’20s,” he said. “My concert is, ‘We’re still here, what’s going to come next?’ It’s about finding our joy. There’s some Broadway, standards, new tunes that aren’t familiar, some world music. It’s all designed to make the audience and, honestly, me feel good. My goal is that all are happier, audience and artists, when we leave the theater than when we walked in.”

Mitchell’s concerts are also something of a follow-up to his headline-grabbing singing of “The Impossible Dream” out of the window of his Manhattan apartment to honor doctors, nurses and other health care workers during the pandemic.

“I was getting over COVID. I was one of the first people to that had it,” Mitchell said. “The only other person I knew that had it was Terry McNally, the playwright, my friend, and he died from it. The only thing I had then was watching the news and seeing what was going on in China and Europe. I was watching a news report about the shutdown in Italy and specifically Venice. At night, they were opening their windows and singing to each other. I was really moved by what I saw. I only intended to do it once.”

Mitchell ended up singing it nightly during the workers shift change for 2½ months, joined by thousands of his fellow New Yorkers.

While Mitchell is best known today as one of “Broadway’s last leading man," his more than 40-year career has taken him through television, where he first appeared as a 20-year-old in the series “Trapper John, M.D.” to voiceover work in animation, film and concerts.

Asked if they’re all pieces of the same pie, he responded:

“For me, yes. In theater, I’ve been eating that particular piece in a certain part of my life.”

“Broadway, I don’t know if I’ll return ever. I started out in musical theater, people don’t know that. Then I went to TV, voiceovers, then Broadway for 20, no its 25 years and after my son was born, he’s 19 now I decided to go into the concert world. It’s about everything, performing, singing, improvising like you do in TV and film.”

Mitchell now has a recurring role on “East New York,” the CBS series that premiered in October; will be in a new Netflix film, “Shirley,” about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman in the U.S. and the first Black woman to run for president; and is again picking up voiceover work.

But his passion is for his concerts and the effort to unite and uplift people through art

“I don’t think it’s an accident that any of us are here, living through this time,” Mitchell said. “We all have gifts we can bring to the world. For me, it’s about getting together again. We’ve been divided by a lot of people who it is in their interest to keep us divided.

“My goal is to bring people together. No matter your political party, religion, anything that would divide us. We all have differences. But we can listen to each other, sit down with each other and enjoy a concert, a movie. It’s really the power of art has always been there to bring us together. I want to levitate people, all of us. That’s what the concerts are for.”

If You Go What: Brian Stokes Mitchell Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Tickets: $9 to $58. Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

Lincoln's most requested musical acts Green Day Bruce Springsteen Foo Fighters Adele Imagine Dragons Jack White Taylor Swift Sting Coldplay Ellie Goulding OneRepublic U2 Sarah McLachlan Tori Amos Pink Slayer