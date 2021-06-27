Boston Pops, Anna Deavere Smith, Stars of American Ballet and nine musicals highlight new Lied season

The Lied Center for Performing Arts was in the second half of its star-packed 30th anniversary season when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down its shows.

Refusing to be closed by the virus, Lied put together a scaled-down 2020-21 season of solo and small group performances presented under COVID-19 restrictions that made it one of the only performing arts centers presenting any shows in the last year.

In August, Lied will begin a new season that’s both back to normal and a redo of what was set for 2020-21 and some shows from last year that didn’t make it to the stage.

“Overall, the season really is a mix of some things that we had hoped to present, some artists that ended up doing webcast performances that now are coming in person and then some brand new shows weren't weren't touring last year,” said Matthew Boring, associate director of marketing and patron development.

As had been the case before the pandemic, Lied assembled a 2021-22 season that covers the range of art forms, including classical music, pop, rock, jazz, theater, dance and musicals.

The most prominent rescheduled show is the return of the Boston Pops orchestra, which was to have been the highlight of the 30th anniversary season.