Being Wednesday is never a daily occurrence, as one of lead actors in Pinewood Bowl show can attest

To anyone who has been to the Pinewood Bowl in the last week to take in “The Addams Family,” you’ve witnessed the evolution of Wednesday Addams, who is being played by Lincoln native Claire Wilkinson.

Wednesday has been portrayed many times -- first in the TV sitcom and then on the silver screen and most recently the stage – but never has she been more vulnerable, more human or capable of love.

That’s been Wilkinson’s challenge with this role – and it serves as the catalyst for this show, which sees Wednesday, a young woman, fall in love with someone who would more easily blend into a college fraternity house than the house of horrors that is the Addams estate.

“She has a lot of moments in the show where she is the Wednesday that you know,” Wilkinson said. “But she also has moments where she softens and acts like a teddy bear who wants to be loved.”

Meanwhile, two families are coming to terms with this blossoming love. Maybe the moral is you don’t choose love. It chooses you. And you never know why. The heart wants what the heart wants -- no matter how inexplicable it might seem.

This is a different kind of role for Wilkinson, who also played the lead in Pinewood's production of "Beauty and the Beast," when she was Belle.