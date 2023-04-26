You’ll never hear Alanis Morissette’s hit “You Oughta Know” the same way after you see Jade McLeod deliver it in “Jagged Little Pill,’ the powerful musical that set a family story of opioid addiction, sexual assault, race, gender identity and sexual assault around the songs from Morrisette’s 1996 album that provides the productions title.

That’s the first takeaway from the national touring company’s version of the musical that’s playing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts this week.

The second is that “Jagged Little Pill” is providing Lincoln audiences a rare opportunity to see a performer who originated a role on Broadway play that part on a local stage. That performer is Heidi Blickenstaff, who originated Mary Jane Healy, the pill-popping “perfect” Connecticut mom who anchors the story.

A stunning singer and terrific actress who takes Mary Jane on a downward spiral as her life and family fall apart, Blickenstaff’s performance alone makes the musical worth seeing.

But there are plenty of other reasons to see “Jagged Little Pill,” starting with the Tony Award-winning book by Diablo Cody that crafts a pointedly funny, dramatic story of the Healy family — workaholic dad Steve (Chris Hoch), overachieving son Nick (Dillon Klena) and adopted Black daughter Frankie (Lauren Chanel).

McLeod, a nonbinary performer, plays Jo, Frankie’s “girlfriend” who has betrayed her with a boy, setting up Morissette’s best-known song to be the soundtrack of a bitter confrontation.

But that happens in the second act of the 2-hour, 30-minute (with intermission) production that finds Mary Jane copping oxy on the street; then, an a very innovative scene reversing her motion, Frankie leading two-person protests at school; and Nick going to a party where the sexual assault takes place.

Clashing with Frankie over her race and adoption, feeling her marriage falling apart and reluctantly going to counseling and watching Nick seemingly ruin the future she has worked for him to achieve, Mary Jane comes crashing down.

That’s pretty heavy stuff for a “jukebox musical” — it’s really unfair to “Jagged Little Pill” to use that term. And it isn’t all grim.

There are plenty of laughs from Cody’s writing, which is delivered well by the cast. The music, including a couple of songs Morrisette wrote for the show, is smartly arranged, played well by a band on an elevated platform at the back of the stage and very well sung by all the cast.

And the sprawling company provides showstopping dances like the first-act closing “Wake Up” and “Forgiven.”

“Jagged Little Pill,” the most notable show to address contemporary issues since “Rent,” had its Broadway run cut short by COVID-19. But it’s been a hit on the road, as it was Wednesday, where it proved to be the best touring musical to play the Lied Center this season.

It will be performed five more times at the Lied through Sunday.