AT THE LIED CENTER THIS WEEK

At the Lied: "Winnie The Pooh" and D.C.'s Reflecting Fools

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh and his band of pals will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sunday and Monday.

 Courtesy photo

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger, too), are coming to the Lied Center for a pair of performances of “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptations” on Sunday and Monday.

The national touring company of the musical, inspired by the A.A. Milne characters, aims at introducing children to live theater through its use of life-size puppetry to tell new stories from the Hundred Acre Woods that bring Pooh and the gang to life in front of the young eyes.

“Winnie The Pooh” is being performed at 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday — the latter a “Young People’s Matinee” set during Lincoln Public Schools fall break.

Tickets for “Winnie the Pooh” start at $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids.

Political comedy Thursday

People are also reading…

D.C.’s Reflecting Fools, the new generation of the long running political comedy troupe Capitol Steps, will bring its midterm election show to the Lied on Thursday, less than three weeks before Americans go to the polls.

Like the Capitol Steps, who played the Lied every two years, the Reflecting Fools put the mock in democracy and specialize in bipartisan spoofery with skits, songs and dances, over-the-top impressions and song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

The show reprises some of the Capitol Steps classic material along with new pieces.

Tickets for “D.C.’s Reflecting Fools” start at $15.

Tickets for both shows are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

