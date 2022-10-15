At the Lied: "Winnie The Pooh" and D.C.'s Reflecting Fools

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger, too), are coming to the Lied Center for a pair of performances of “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptations” on Sunday and Monday.

The national touring company of the musical, inspired by the A.A. Milne characters, aims at introducing children to live theater through its use of life-size puppetry to tell new stories from the Hundred Acre Woods that bring Pooh and the gang to life in front of the young eyes.

“Winnie The Pooh” is being performed at 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday — the latter a “Young People’s Matinee” set during Lincoln Public Schools fall break.

Tickets for “Winnie the Pooh” start at $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids.

Political comedy Thursday

D.C.’s Reflecting Fools, the new generation of the long running political comedy troupe Capitol Steps, will bring its midterm election show to the Lied on Thursday, less than three weeks before Americans go to the polls.

Like the Capitol Steps, who played the Lied every two years, the Reflecting Fools put the mock in democracy and specialize in bipartisan spoofery with skits, songs and dances, over-the-top impressions and song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

The show reprises some of the Capitol Steps classic material along with new pieces.

Tickets for “D.C.’s Reflecting Fools” start at $15.

Tickets for both shows are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.