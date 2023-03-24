“The Book of Mormon” broke Lied Center attendance records in 2019, when it drew more than 15,000 people during its weeklong run.

The hilarious show – it’s Abbott and Costello go to Africa as Mormon missionaries in a “South Park”-style musical – is back this weekend for five shows in three days.

One of the most successful musicals in Broadway history, “The Book of Mormon,” written in 2011 by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, won nine Tony Awards, including best musical and the Grammy for best musical theatre album while setting attendance records, first on Broadway, then in touring venues around the world.

Tickets for all five performances remain available. Tickets start at $36 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

We’re Muslim Don’t Panic, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Johnny Carson Theatre. Internationally recognized hip-hop dancer and choreographer Amirah Sackett joins forces with world championship beatbox artist Ahmed Zaghbouni, aka MR MiC, for an evening where beatboxing meets popping.

Widely known for her creation “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic,” which reached viral video fame after being featured on POPSUGAR Celebrity, the Huffington Post, AJ+, and Upworthy, Sackett breaks down misconceptions about Muslim women and the Islamic religion using her artistic voice around the country and hometown of Chicago.

This show is sold out. Patrons can contact the box office by phone for possible seat openings.

Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the fifth time, following up his memorable performances in the Lied’s 25th anniversary season.

This time, Ma will be joined by his longtime collaborator Kathryn Scott

The worlds’ best known classical musician, Ma has recorded 120 albums, winning 19 Grammy Awards in a multifaceted career that has seen him expand the range of the cello beyond the classical canon and create the world-music collective Silkroad Ensemble.

Stott was thrust into the life of a professional musician in 1978 via the Leeds International Piano Competition, where she met Ma. Since 1985, the two have had a collaboration that has taken them around the world and into recording studios. Their most recent album, “Songs of Comfort and Hope,” was created and recorded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s program with songs from that album, including “Scarborough Fair” and “Shenandoah,” and with compositions by Antonin Dvorak and Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla.

This show is sold out.