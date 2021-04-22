At Gallery 9: Patrick Rowan captures spirituality in the paintings and sculptures of 'Irish Eyes'

Conveying the spirituality, autobiography and Irishness is possible only because of Rowan’s artistic skills honed over a lifetime. Professor emeritus of studio art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Rowan taught painting in the art department for 33 years, beginning in 1971 — the year after he received his master of fine arts.

Not surprisingly, his mature work remains connected to the mid-20th century, the time of his study and artistic emergence.

The sculptures, for example, are exquisitely crafted, adding a polished rawness and facial expressiveness to elongated figures like those created by Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti in the 1940s-1960s.

The figurative paintings, like “Old Man,” which finds its subject walking with a cane, are, like the sculptures, expressionist — drawing on early-20th century German expressionism to depict the inner feelings as well as the exterior of its subjects.

And the abstractions are expressionist as well, rooted in the work of the mid-20th century New York abstract expressionism. That quality begins in their making.

“I work fairly spontaneously and wait to see what I’ve done in the painting,” Rowan said. “I try to build one thing on another.”