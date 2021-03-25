At Eisentrager/Howard Gallery — Julia Leggent's personal, impressively painted MFA show

A row of dozens of tiny square paintings leads down the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery hallway into the space occupied by “Things Change.”
Continuing around the interior walls of the Richards Hall space, the 300 little paintings define Julia Leggent’s Master of Fine Arts exhibition.
The little paintings, titled as a group “The Daily Pill,” are depictions of the contraceptives Leggent takes, each given a date, with the background color moving from blue to red on the days of her menstrual cycle.
“It’s diaristic,” Leggent said during a quick chat before her thesis defense Wednesday. “I just feel the need to make these paintings, to get my thoughts, concerns out into the world. It’s personal, but others relate to them.”
The tiny paintings, selected from 845 that Leggent has done every day since November 2018, are also exquisitely, painstakingly rendered.
That includes “Cutting Ties,” a depiction of a cut-off ponytail awarded second place in Miami University’s Young Painters Competition and evidence of Leggent’s skill, as she used a single hair brush to create individual hairs in the vibrantly realistic work.
“You can definitely see the technical, the time I spent with them. That’s very important,” she said. “You look at these, and with every stroke you can see the time. I never talk about the technical. I talk about the content. But I’m also talking about time in my work.”
That sense of time is conveyed in two three-painting series — one depicting the belly buttons and umbilical cords of Leggent, her mother and grandmother, the other showing doors in three houses in which the Norton, Kansas, native and Fort Hays State University graduate has lived.
Leggent hasn’t determined what she will do following graduation. But she’s started a new series, sketching the trash she creates every day that fits seamlessly with the work in “Things Change,” one of the best shows I’ve seen in months.
Leggent’s exhibition is paired with “Slowly But Surely,” a show of striking porcelain vessels by ceramicist Katie Bosley.
Handcrafted but geometrically precise, the vessels explore line and space, with the “holes” between the white bands of the porcelain creating a dynamic visual back-and-forth that echoes the balance between solid and emptiness.
Particularly impressive are “Nave Triptych,” which finds three similar, nearly identical pieces sitting on a pedestal that, like the others in the show, Bosley made, and the honeycomb “Tiled Curve.”
The two exhibitions are the first in four weeks of thesis exhibitions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design. The shows will run for a week in the gallery, which is open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott