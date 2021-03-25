At Eisentrager/Howard Gallery — Julia Leggent's personal, impressively painted MFA show

A row of dozens of tiny square paintings leads down the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery hallway into the space occupied by “Things Change.”

Continuing around the interior walls of the Richards Hall space, the 300 little paintings define Julia Leggent’s Master of Fine Arts exhibition.

The little paintings, titled as a group “The Daily Pill,” are depictions of the contraceptives Leggent takes, each given a date, with the background color moving from blue to red on the days of her menstrual cycle.

“It’s diaristic,” Leggent said during a quick chat before her thesis defense Wednesday. “I just feel the need to make these paintings, to get my thoughts, concerns out into the world. It’s personal, but others relate to them.”

The tiny paintings, selected from 845 that Leggent has done every day since November 2018, are also exquisitely, painstakingly rendered.

That includes “Cutting Ties,” a depiction of a cut-off ponytail awarded second place in Miami University’s Young Painters Competition and evidence of Leggent’s skill, as she used a single hair brush to create individual hairs in the vibrantly realistic work.