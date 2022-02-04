Anna Deavere Smith bringing acclaimed one-woman show to Lied Wednesday

Wednesday, Anna Deavere Smith will bring her acclaimed one-woman show “Notes from the Field” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The powerful presentation finds the Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee dramatizing real-life accounts of students, parents, teachers and administrators caught in the school-to-prison pipeline, which pushes underprivileged, minority youth out of the classroom and into incarceration.

Smith based the show, in which she plays 18 characters, on more than 250 interviews she conducted with people from around the country, including inmates, protestors, educators, police officers, community activists and politicians.’’

Smith, best known for her portrayal of National Security Advisor Natalie McNally on “The West Wing” and her work in the “Nurse Jackie” Showtime series, debuted “Notes From The Field” in 2016, when it was named one of the best plays of the year by the New York Times and Time magazine and made it into a 2018 HBO film that was nominated for a Critics Circle Award.

Smith, a professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Medal by President Obama in 2012. She is a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship. Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize for achievement in the arts, the George Polk Career Award in Journalism, and the Ridenhour Courage Award. In 2015, she was named the Jefferson Lecturer, the nation’s highest honor in the humanities.

Tickets for “Notes From the Field '' are $12.50 to $45 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

In addition to her 7:30 p.m. performance, Smith will participate in an E.N. Thompson Forum at 4 p.m. Wednesday. “A Conversation on Race and Arts” will be moderated by Lincoln City Councilmember Sandra Washington. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved at liedcenter.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.