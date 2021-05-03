American Ballet Theatre to launch outdoor tour with free Lincoln performance

The tour opening in Lincoln will eventually cover 3,100 miles, stopping in eight cities and ending at New York’s Rockefeller Center. It is a throwback of sorts for the American Ballet Theatre.

“We used to crisscross the country in buses and perform all across the 50 states," Barnett said via Zoom. "We haven’t done that in decades, really since the '40s and '50s."

Back then, the group's bus was known as the "Pioneer," Barnett noted.

"To be starting this tour in Pioneers Park in Lincoln is just clearly, clearly meant to be.”

The July 1 performance will be made up of excerpts from ballet classics, along with new works, Barnett said.

“The performances will be terrific introductions for the uninitiated,” she said. "If you’ve never seen ballet before this is the perfect performance to embrace and experience the art form. I guarantee we will shatter your assumptions about ballet.”

Even though the performance is set for Pioneers Park, it won’t take place in Pinewood Bowl.