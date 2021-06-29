American Ballet Theatre 'looks like a full-on rock concert' at Pioneers Park, dancer says

That’s something the 25-year-old New York City native has been doing since she was 3.

“It was baby ballet classes at first, then I went into the jazz competition world for a hot second,” she said. “I got a scholarship at the JKO (Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis) School, which is ABT’s school. I just kind of climbed up the ladder from there. You go through all of the levels in the school, then you get the studio company apprenticeship, then the corps (de ballet), and now I'm a soloist.”

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend Thursday’s performance, which was brought to Lincoln by the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Lied presented ABT’s production of “The Firebird” with Misty Copeland and the St. Louis Symphony in 2018, building on a relationship with one of the world’s premiere dance companies that resulted in Thursday’s show.

“It’s hard to find other ballets that are comparable to American Ballet Theatre,” said Bill Stephan, Lied’s executive director. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to offer it for free to the community. I’m sure never before in Nebraska history has a company like American Ballet Theatre been offered to everyone at no charge.”