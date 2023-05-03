The Lied Center for Performing Arts spring season wrapped up Wednesday with a magnificent performance of “Giselle” by the American Ballet Theatre.

Created in 1841, the two-act romantic ballet is considered a masterwork in the classical ballet canon, telling a story of unrequited love through dances that challenge even the world’s best dancers.

At the center of the ballet is Giselle, a peasant who falls in love with Count Albrecht, a royal who disguises himself as a peasant and steals her away from a huntsman.

She was danced Wednesday by Catherine Hurlin, in her debut in the role, and she was strikingly spectacular. A supremely talented ballerina, Hurlin was tightly controlled on slow passages, most notably in a second act dance with the athletic Daniel Camargo, who played Albrecht, and impressively agile and fluid spinning around the stage and dancing en pointe.

Giselle, however, requires acting chops to go with the dancing skills needed to convey the first act story. And Hurlin was superb there as well, conveying Giselle’s shyness with and then affection for Albrecht, then dissolving into the madness that claims her life when she discovers his betrayal – he’s betrothed to Bathhilde, the daughter of a prince.

That sets up the second act in which Giselle, who remains in love with Albrecht after her death saves him from the Wilis, ghost maidens whose fiances failed to marry them before their deaths.

They are led by the icy Myrta, who was beautifully danced by Katherine Williams, as the white gown clad Wilis created dramatic group movement that conveyed tension and beauty.

Also of note was the peasant pas de deux pairing of Zimmi Coker and Jake Rokander, who received multiple ovations from the audience.

For those unfamiliar with “Giselle,” the story might well have been either silly or baffling. But the dancing nonetheless had to connect with anyone fortunate enough to be in the auditorium.

An exquisite production, with beautifully designed sets, period costumes and lighting and classic choreography, “Giselle” was danced to the music of Adolphe Adam played by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra at a level befitting the company’s world-class performance.

There were a couple other Lincoln performers in the ballet — a pair of Borzoi hounds that pranced across the stage when the hunting party entered the peasant village.

Wednesday’s ballet was perhaps the best way to end the Lied spring season – an exquisite performance by one of the world’s best companies that has established a special relationship with the Lied Center and Lincoln.

