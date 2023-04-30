When Catherine Hurlin made her first Lincoln appearance with American Ballet Theatre two years ago, she was a soloist, dancing the “Swan Lake” pas de deux in front of 6,000 people in Pioneers Park.

When ABT returns to Lincoln next week, Hurlin will be a principal dancer, performing the lead role in “Giselle” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“I’ll be doing Giselle for the first time, which is exciting,’ said Hurlin, who was promoted to lead dancer last year. “I’ve done ‘Giselle,’ the ballet before. In the second act, I was Myrta. She’s basically the bad guy of the ballet. Now I’m going to be able to say I’ve done both.”

A masterwork in the classical ballet canon, “Giselle” is a romantic ballet in two acts. In the first act, Giselle, a village girl, falls in love with Count Albrecht, but due to machinations by a rival, dies of a broken heart.

After intermission, enter Myrta and her ghostly legion, The Wilis.

“The Wilis are women who died before they were married,” Hurlin said. “They have the intent to basically murder all the young men who come into the forest as revenge. They try to do it to Albrecht, who Giselle still loves. She saves him from them. That’s basically it.”

“Giselle,” which debuted in Paris in 1841, is considered one of the most challenging ballets to dance, especially for the lead.

“It is very technically challenging,” Hurlin said. “There’s an adagio section that’s very slow and you have to be very controlled. There’s a jumping section where you have to be on the music and jumping, which is a task as well.”

With years of training and weeks of rehearsals under her belt, Hurlin is confident as she readies herself to dance “Giselle” in front of an audience in a theater, a different experience than in rehearsal.

“It definitely elevates the whole feeling of the ballet – the lights, the costumes, the orchestra, all of them put together really put you in an area that you believe you are the character rather than when you’re in a studio in rehearsal clothes and you can come out the character easier,” she said from her New York home.

“You have to start doing it, running it through for stamina, so by the end of the rehearsal, you start to feel like you’re in the ballet. But it’s never the same as when you are on the stage.”

The 27-year-old New York City native has been dancing since she was 3, starting in what she called “baby ballet” and moving into jazz competition before she received a scholarship at 11 to the American Ballet Theater’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

She “climbed the ladder” through American Ballet Theatre, starting in the studio company, becoming an apprentice with the main company in 2013, a corps de ballet member in 2014 and a soloist in 2018.

Last year, she learned she had been promoted to lead dancer.

“It was pretty much the same way I got promoted to soloist,” Hurlin said. “After the bus and truck tour, we came back to New York for a Met season. At the end of the run, there was a meeting where they announced all of the promotions to us, then it came out in the press the same day. It’s the top of the top. There’s no promotions after this. Now I’ll be doing the lead role for pretty much all of the ballets.”

She’ll be making her debut as the lead in “Giselle” Wednesday, in the second of ABT’s Lied Center performances, which is just fine with her.

“You have to embrace the chance to dance anywhere,” she said. “Lincoln is kind of a perfect place. American Ballet Theatre's mission is to bring ballet to the entire country, to inform people who don’t have access to the Met, who don’t know anything about ballet, to bring in young people, young dancers. Maybe there’s another Mikhail Barishnikov somewhere in Nebraska.”