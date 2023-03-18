Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the first time in six years Tuesday for a performance that will feature new works and repertory favorites.

The finale will be Ailey’s must-see masterpiece “Revelations,” that since its debut in 1960 has been seen by more people around the world than any other modern dance work.

Springing from Ailey’s childhood memories of growing up in the South and attending the Mount Olive Baptist Church in the small town of Rogers, Texas, the piece pays homage to African-American cultural heritage and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition through visual storytelling and powerful music.

The groundbreaking dance troupe, comprised in 1958 of Ailey and a small group of dancers, took the stage in New York and almost instant changed American dance and culture, becoming international ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the Black experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance.

Now in its seventh decade, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, along with Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, a renowned former dancer who is marking his 30th anniversary with Ailey this season.

The Lied Center performance is part of a 22-city North American tour that began in March and will conclude in May. Lincoln is one of the smallest cities on the tour, which will stop in Detriot this weekend and go to Kansas City after.

Tickets start at $19 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied box office.