Perhaps the best measure of Tuesday’s performance by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater came at the end of the show, and its encore reprise of Ailey’s 1960 modern dance classic “Revelations” — the longest, loudest, most exuberant applause from an audience for dance that I’ve ever heard at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

That reaction was more than deserved for the company, which demonstrated it is among the best, if not the best in the world through four pieces, including the new “Are You In Your Feelings.”

Choreographed by Kyle Abraham, the piece, which debuted late last year, chronicles a romance of sorts to a R&B/hip-hop playlist that runs from The Flamingos' “I Only Have Eyes for You” to Drake’s “That's How You Feel” and Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE. ft. Zacari.”

Exploring a relationship through a mixture of dance styles, “Are You in Your Feelings” elicited those feelings — from rejection, to hanging out with the guys, flirtation and maybe, a true romance — with movements that elicited laughter, comments and finally appreciative applause.

The evening opened with “For Four,” (2021) a quartet dance of three men and a woman who skitter across the stage to the trumpet of Wynton Marsalis.

It was choreographed by the company’s artistic director, Robert Battle, as was the stunning “Unfold,” (2007), an amazing, often slow-motion duet by James Gilmer and Constance Stamatiou, whose body control and strength was astounding as she bent over backward, her torso nearly parallel to the floor, held the position, then slowly moved upward.

Appropriately, the night closed with “Revelation,” Ailey’s exploration of Black American history and culture that has become so well recognized that applause began with the first notes of “I Been Buked” and grew louder as the dancers appeared in the famous formation with their hands above their heads.

Running through 10 spirituals and song sermons such as “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel,” “Wade in the Water” and “Sinner Man," the three parts of “Revelation” depict the suffering of slavery, the joy of a baptism and a church celebration, with the women clad in hats, dresses with fans and dancing on stools before they’re joined by the men, in white shirts and vests for the exuberant, beautifully choreographed finale of “Rock My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham.”

I’ve seen "Revelations” a few times and Tuesday’s performance was among the best I’ve seen, exquisitely performed by the company and individual dancers such as Vernard J. Gilmore, whose solo on “I Wanna Be Ready” brought the baptism to a powerful conclusion.

If the appreciation of the audience of 1,700 can be measured by the applause, mine comes with this: If Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was performing the same program anywhere near Lincoln tomorrow, I’d be there to see it again. It was simply that great.