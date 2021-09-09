Actor is thrilled to return to 'Escape to Margaritaville'

“Sometimes he’ll come out at the end of the show and do another round of 'Margaritaville' with us,” Jordan said. “Being able to perform with him was a dream come true, especially when my mom got to see him. We love Jimmy around here.”

Jordan, who grew up in Oregon, has been on stage since he was an early teen -- “I got bitten by the theater bug in middle school” -- and studied musical theater at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” he said of the professors at his alma mater.

On the day he graduated from the conservatory, Jordan got a Facebook message from the son of one of the “Escape to Margaritaville” writers, asking if he’d like to audition for the touring company that was to go out that fall.

“I just spent four years studying for it,” he said. “I sent the producers some material, auditioned and got it. Right out of school, it was the best-case scenario. It’s surreal to think about. I still get a little emotional when I talk about it.”

The tour began in August, 2019. Six months in, it came to a screeching halt. Now, Jordan is back, savoring the opportunity to play Brick as a stage veteran rather than a rookie.