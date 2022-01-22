Empty grocery shelves in omicron spike are about worker shortages, not the supply chain

Walmart employees said online orders have definitely picked up with the omicron surge. Curbside pickup slots may be hard to get from area grocers this weekend.

Stores are also depending more on self-checkout lanes.

During the pandemic, most national chains made aggressive plans to install and expand self-checkout lanes. About 61% of grocers surveyed by the food industry association FMI last year said they plan to reintroduce or enhance self-service to make checkout more convenient.

Self-checkout has been around since the 1990s, when the experience was pretty awful and the industry pulled back. It’s back because technology is better and consumers are using it.

According to FMI, 29% of all grocery store transactions in 2020 were completed in self-checkout lanes, up from 23% in 2019 and 18% in 2018. For larger chains with more than 100 stores, that number was higher at 31% of transactions in 2020.

Many of those consumers are using online delivery or curbside for bigger orders anyway.