Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

Perhaps more concerning for employers is that 36% of survey respondents who quit their jobs in the last six months left without having a new job. In the U.S., that figure jumps to 40%.

That means these workers didn't necessarily leave because they got a better offer somewhere else. Instead, it's a sign that employers don't understand how hard the pandemic has been for their employees, the report said.

"Most employers believe this is an economic issue largely around compensation," Schaninger said. "The data most certainly does not support that. (Compensation) is an easy lever to pull. It's also incredibly transactional."

Higher wages are important to many workers, but companies looking to stem the exodus also need to really listen to employees about what they want and include them in the process, the report said.

"The good news for every company: They actually have a choice here," Schaninger said. "There's something here around the ties that bind humans together. ... When you make it all about the check, none of that stuff is there."

For instance, employers should ask themselves whether they shelter toxic leaders, if company benefits are aligned with employees' priorities and whether career paths offer enough opportunities to grow and advance.