2. Elvira (Merrick County)

Only one of Nebraska's 93 counties is named for a woman -- and its initial county seat carried her name, too.

Merrick County was created by the Nebraska Territorial Legislature in 1858, named in honor of Elvira Merrick De Puy. Her husband, state Rep. Henry De Puy of Dodge County, future agent to the Pawnee Tribe at the Genoa Indian Agency, bestowed his wife's name upon both the county name (Merrick) and its initial seat of government (Elvira).

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Though approved as county seat by the Legislature, the town of Elvira scarcely existed -- if at all. By all accounts, this ghost (town) never really materialized.

In his 1882 "History of the State of Nebraska," A.T. Andreas mused that nobody knew where the county seat had even been designated. That is, except for a Judge Martin, who cheekily noted: "Elvira was beautifully located upon a paper in the office of Dr. Henry, of Omaha, and supposed, by the fortunate possessor of corner lots, to be about two miles southwest of the present town of Clark's, on the old military road."