Elon Musk's Bitcoin embrace is a bit of a head-scratcher

One is the volatility. Cryptocurrency values have been subject to sharp rises and sudden crashes, adding significant risk to Tesla's cash accounts. Today a Bitcoin is worth about $47,000; in March, it was about $5,000.

"The danger of holding cash in Bitcoin is that you'll have to take an earnings hit if the value goes down but can't recognize an earnings boost if it goes up," said Francine McKenna, publishing of the accounting and audit newsletter, the Dig. Cryptocurrency is "a roller coaster I would not think most investors want to ride," she said.

Tesla has struggled to score a profit in some quarters, with credits from selling emissions credits accounting for the vast majority of positive earnings while the core automotive sales business remains a profit drag. A Bitcoin crash could make it even harder for Tesla to eke out quarterly profits, she said.

Beyond financial considerations, there's the question of how promoting and profiting from Bitcoin squares with Tesla's stated mission, the advancement of sustainable energy, given the enormous amounts of electricity required to support the computing power involved.