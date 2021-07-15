Primary Color: Brown Black Tabby Weight: 3.32lbs Age: 0yrs 3mths 3wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
The new NIL world could impact certain athletic departments' revenue streams if small businesses opt to spend money on student-athletes instead of cutting deals with universities.
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."
"I love this place," Alberts said as he stopped to collect his emotions. "I learned so much as a young man."
The former grain elevator on South Sixth Street could be the county's only officially worthless commercial property with a building on it, the assessor said.
The stolen revolver found with Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander had one spent round, but the lead investigator told the grand jury he couldn’t determine if it had been fired during the incident or some time prior.
Brian Stute was at the rear of his trailer at a grain elevator in Wauneta, Nebraska, when another semi rolled down a slope and pinned him.
Spokeswoman for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green says committee’s names will be released once search is concluded.
At a hearing last month, defense attorney Chris Ferdico argued that forcing people to wear masks was akin to a Nazi war crime — an argument rejected by a Lancaster County judge.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
