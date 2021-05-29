 Skip to main content
ELI RHODES
Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes (8) launches a free kick for a goal during the Class A boys state soccer championship game May 18 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. 

𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧

The details: He was the highest-scoring midfielder in Class A with 14 goals and 12 assists, helping Southwest set a program record for goals in a season with 67. Rhodes scored four game-winning goals. He’ll play in college at Dakota Wesleyan.

Super-State moments: “Obviously the one that stands out is the game-tying free kick against Omaha South with 90 seconds remaining in the second half in the state championship match. However, against Lincoln Pius X he had a goal where he dribbled through eight defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net. Against Papillion-La Vista South he intercepted the ball at a dead sprint and glided 30 yards at full pace with the ball and beat five defenders to score our opening goal.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich

