My year of covering the Trump White House

In September, the president mistakenly tweeted that Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama, even though forecasts showed it wouldn’t, and then used a Sharpie to edit an official map of the storm’s projected path, drawing an expanded line around Alabama and the nation’s attention to the lengths he would go to to avoid admitting a simple mistake. He insulted Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and denigrated his hometown of Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested” place where “no human being would want to live.” When Cummings died in October, Trump praised him and offered his condolences in a statement, but seemed to be the only Washington politician absent from his funeral. In announcing the successful operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Trump fabricated details of the raid, saying the terrorist died “whimpering and crying” in a tunnel — a detail that no one in the military seemed able to corroborate.