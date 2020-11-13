'Valuing the Vote' online conversation series starts Tuesday

Humanities Nebraska (HN) will launch a new online conversation series called “Valuing the Vote” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Topics will range from the 19th Amendment to the civil rights movement. Organizations and individuals can register for email alerts and learn more about the guest speakers at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote.
This virtual series will encourage Nebraskans to:
• Explore hard-fought battles waged historically to give all Americans the right to vote;
• Consider the meaning of enfranchisement in the 21st century; and
• Discuss what the future might hold for civic participation.
“While we are looking at this as an in-depth series, each session can be attended as a stand-alone,” said Mary L. Yager, HN associate director. “Our hope is that people will participate as much as they are able.”
Four sessions will take place in the coming weeks, each scheduled for 2 p.m. Two additional sessions will be held in early 2021. A scholar will set the stage with a brief talk, and then discuss various questions posed by audience members via Facebook Live.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 - “A Century of Women’s Suffrage Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment”;
Thursday, Nov. 19 - “Clues to Clara Bewick Colby: The Rediscovery of Local Women’s History”;
Tuesday, Dec. 1 - “Nebraska’s Forgotten Suffrage Leader Doris Stevens”; and
Thursday, Dec. 3 - More on women and the vote.
Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools and clubs are invited to register for email alerts and other information at HumanitiesNebraska.org/vote. All registered names will be eligible for book and DVD drawings throughout the series and easy access to recordings available for viewing later.
Registering organizations are encouraged to engage their constituents to participate either together at their locations (as social distancing allows) or individually at home. They will receive promotional posters and easy-to-distribute cards, plus customizable news releases to help spread the word.
“Valuing the Vote” was funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.
