'Valuing the Vote' online conversation series starts Tuesday

Humanities Nebraska (HN) will launch a new online conversation series called “Valuing the Vote” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Topics will range from the 19th Amendment to the civil rights movement. Organizations and individuals can register for email alerts and learn more about the guest speakers at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote.

This virtual series will encourage Nebraskans to:

• Explore hard-fought battles waged historically to give all Americans the right to vote;

• Consider the meaning of enfranchisement in the 21st century; and

• Discuss what the future might hold for civic participation.

“While we are looking at this as an in-depth series, each session can be attended as a stand-alone,” said Mary L. Yager, HN associate director. “Our hope is that people will participate as much as they are able.”

Four sessions will take place in the coming weeks, each scheduled for 2 p.m. Two additional sessions will be held in early 2021. A scholar will set the stage with a brief talk, and then discuss various questions posed by audience members via Facebook Live.