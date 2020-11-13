That 'whew' vote

Now that we have all voted – and you DID vote, didn’t you?? – there is a smidge of calm in the air, a respite of sorts, a kind of quiet that has not been among us for a long time.

While there’s still some discussion as to who won what, I think all of us are having a huge sigh -- happy that the massive effort to elect our leader is done, over with and gone.

I recall the very first time that I cast my ballot in a national election. I cannot recall for whom I voted; it was the year that Lyndon Johnson was reelected to serve his second term, and I am a native-born Texan, so I suspect that is whom I voted for. While I don’t remember for whom I voted for every year, I know that I did the right thing: I VOTED.

My mother had always taken me to the poll with her when she was casting her ballot for the next leader of our country. I stood in line with her as we waited her/our turn, and I would quietly stand next to her at the rather wobbly voting stand as she marked her ballot and then folded it up and deposited it into the appropriate box. I can remember only a few times that we had to stand in line for a long period, her holding my hand so I wouldn’t get lost in the huge rooms we were in – usually school gymnasiums – and get lost. She stressed the importance to me of voting – Every. Single. Time.