That 'whew' vote

Now that we have all voted – and you DID vote, didn’t you?? – there is a smidge of calm in the air, a respite of sorts, a kind of quiet that has not been among us for a long time.
While there’s still some discussion as to who won what, I think all of us are having a huge sigh -- happy that the massive effort to elect our leader is done, over with and gone.
I recall the very first time that I cast my ballot in a national election. I cannot recall for whom I voted; it was the year that Lyndon Johnson was reelected to serve his second term, and I am a native-born Texan, so I suspect that is whom I voted for. While I don’t remember for whom I voted for every year, I know that I did the right thing: I VOTED.
My mother had always taken me to the poll with her when she was casting her ballot for the next leader of our country. I stood in line with her as we waited her/our turn, and I would quietly stand next to her at the rather wobbly voting stand as she marked her ballot and then folded it up and deposited it into the appropriate box. I can remember only a few times that we had to stand in line for a long period, her holding my hand so I wouldn’t get lost in the huge rooms we were in – usually school gymnasiums – and get lost. She stressed the importance to me of voting – Every. Single. Time.
As I grew up, moved out of the house for college and later for marriage to my Army husband, I had already been appropriately conditioned to vote – every single time, every chance I got. While that commitment got to be a little more hectic as the years went on and that Army spouse was sent to Japan and Belgium – with us in tow – I had to learn how to ensure that the powers that be knew that I was a military dependent and that I wanted to vote by mail. Which I did, each time there was an election.
In the news a couple of days ago, there was an odd story of a woman in her late 40s who, in this last very tumultuous and divided election, had voted for her very first time. I was baffled; no, I was more along the lines of flabbergasted. I had – erroneously – assumed that people ensured that they were registered to vote when they turned 18. I assumed they made jolly sure that their vote was cast, whether it be in person, by mail or turned in by hand to the local election bureau – on time and with a feeling of, “Okay. As an American, I’ve done my duty and ensured that I’ve voted. Job done!”
While I’m aware that there are some challenges to voting, I cannot understand the reason why a person – as an American – would not take advantage of this nationwide coming-together to decide who gets to live in the White House for awhile and to ensure that their vote was among the millions of others that are counted. Of course it’s a task, and it’s sometimes a bit detailed to get it done, but I am at a loss as to why everyone – and I mean EVERYONE – who is an American does not vote.
As my Mother used to tell me from time to time, “She be small, but she is mighty.”
Bonnie Allmon Coffey takes great pride in her American citizenship. She ensures that each and every time there is an election – local, state or national – her ballot is cast and on time when she has to send it by mail. Bonnie believes that Susan B. Anthony – and other remarkable women ancestors – would be quite proud of her.
