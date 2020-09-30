Election Day FAQ

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Here are some frequently asked — and answered — questions leading up to the general election.
IMPORTANT DATES
Sept. 28 – Early-voting ballots begin to be mailed out.
Oct. 5 – Early voting in county election offices begin.
Oct. 16 – Last day to register to vote in the general election by mail (postmarked by this date), at the DMV or online
Oct. 23 – Last day to register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office.
Oct. 23 – Last day to request a ballot be mailed to you.
Oct. 27 – The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail early ballots by this date.
Nov. 2 – Last day to vote early in county election office.
Nov. 3 – Election Day
* 7 p.m. CT – Deadline for another person to pick up an early-voting ballot on your behalf.
* 8 p.m. CT – Mailed and in-person early-voting ballots must be received by the county election office.
VOTING EARLY
Can anyone vote early?
Nebraska is a no-excuse state, meaning any registered voter may request an early-voting (absentee) ballot and is not required to provide a reason.
How do I get an early-voting ballot?
You can apply for an early-voting, or mail-in, ballot by contacting your county election office in person, by mail or by fax. You can print an online early-voting application, complete the form, and then mail, fax or scan/take a picture of your application and email it to your county election office. The last day for an early-voting application to be received is 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
How can I return my early-voting ballot?
Early-voting ballots can be delivered in person to the Election Commission Office, 601 N. 46th St. There is a drop box open 24 hours a day in front of the office. There are also ballot drop boxes available inside of all branches of the Lincoln City Libraries as well as Hickman and Waverly city offices. Also, ballots can be mailed, but they must arrive by the close of polls on Election Day. You cannot return your ballot to your polling place.
How do I track my ballot or know it was accepted?
Check the Voter Information Center, votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview, on the Secretary of State’s website to track the status of your ballot, including when your ballot was sent, returned and its status.
Can I vote early in-person?
You can vote early in-person at your county election office beginning Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, the day before the election. In Lincoln, the Lancaster County Election Commission Office is at 601 N. 46th St.
REGISTERING TO VOTE
How do I register?
In person: You can register to vote at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St. until Oct. 23. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Online: If you have a current/valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska state identification card, you may register to vote on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.nebraska.gov. Once your application is processed, the county election office will send an acknowledgement of registration to you via mail within 10-14 days. That notice will indicate if your application was accepted, rejected or if there were any problems that need further clarification in order to process your application. The application is also available in Spanish. This deadline is Oct. 16.
By mail: If you do not have a printer, contact the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311 to request that a voter registration form be mailed to you. Forms are also available at most post offices, banks and libraries. Once you complete and sign the form, mail it or drop it off at the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. Lincoln, NE 68503. This deadline is Oct. 16.
Lancaster County residents who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311.
VOTING ON ELECTION DAY
When are the polls open?
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT
How is voting different during a pandemic?
Polling sites will work to allow social distancing and will have hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and disinfectant spray.
How do I know where to vote?
Go to the State of Nebraska VoterCheck site at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. Or call your county clerk/election commissioner's office.
What should I do if I have moved since the last election?
Voters changing address, name or party affiliation must complete new voter registration applications and return them to the Election Commissioner's office. Failure to do so may delay you at the polls on Election Day.
Can I vote if I did not re-register?
Yes, if you have a voter registration on file, you can go to your new polling place on Election Day. You will be asked to complete a new registration form, and your ballot will be sealed in an envelope.
Do I need a voting card to vote?
No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote.
Are polling places accessible?
Yes. You can ask for your ballot to be brought to your car if it is difficult for you to get into the polling place.
Can voters receive assistance in voting?
Voters who cannot read, are blind or have a physical disability may request assistance in marking their ballots. The voter may have a friend or relative help, or he or she may request the assistance of two election board workers, one each of a different party.
In addition, a voting machine will be available at each polling location. Visually or physically disabled voters can use it to mark ballots in private and unassisted.
What's against the rules?
* Campaigning or handing out political literature within 200 feet of a polling place.
* Wearing political badges or insignia into a polling place on Election Day.
What if I want to report a problem or have a question?
Contact your county clerk/election commissioner or the Secretary of State's office at 402-471-2555 or 1-888-727-0007.
MORE INFORMATION
How can I get more information?
The Journal Star Voter's Guide and earlier campaign and election stories are available online at JournalStar.com. Coverage will continue on the Journal Star's website through and beyond Election Day.
Sources: Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office, Nebraska Secretary of State.
