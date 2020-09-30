Election Day FAQ

Can I vote if I did not re-register?

Yes, if you have a voter registration on file, you can go to your new polling place on Election Day. You will be asked to complete a new registration form, and your ballot will be sealed in an envelope.

Do I need a voting card to vote?

No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote.

Are polling places accessible?

Yes. You can ask for your ballot to be brought to your car if it is difficult for you to get into the polling place.

Can voters receive assistance in voting?

Voters who cannot read, are blind or have a physical disability may request assistance in marking their ballots. The voter may have a friend or relative help, or he or she may request the assistance of two election board workers, one each of a different party.

In addition, a voting machine will be available at each polling location. Visually or physically disabled voters can use it to mark ballots in private and unassisted.

What's against the rules?