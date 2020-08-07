Additional Election Day board workers needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced last week that he is looking for a few good men and women to serve as board workers on Election Day.

Every two years, Shively’s office needs over 1,100 Election Day board workers for over 190 precincts in Lancaster County. Board workers must be a Lancaster County registered voter and able to work on Election Day from 7 a.m. until shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. Physical requirements include good eyesight, good hearing and the ability to sit for an extended time period.

Since the average age of Election Day workers falls into the vulnerable age group for the COVID-19 virus, Shively is looking for healthy younger volunteers who do not fall into that category.

Shively’s office appointed permanent Election Day board workers for the 2020-2021 election cycle earlier this year. His office currently needs interested people who could serve as a substitute to replace an appointed board worker if for some reason he or she is unable to serve on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Shively indicated that Election Day board workers enjoy the same civil leave protection as those who serve on jury duty.