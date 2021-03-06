Education spending on teachers – not buildings — lifts home prices

Affluent communities have long seen home prices boosted by highly funded, top-performing school districts. But the new research indicates that increased school spending has the same positive effect on less affluent communities across demographic profiles.

“That spending on salaries is so highly valued by households suggests that households observe and appreciate the increase in either the number of positions funded, which might reduce class sizes, or the average salary per position, which might improve teacher quality,” the researchers said.

The NBER paper studied home prices nationwide in communities that experienced jumps in funding as a result of school financing reforms. It found each 1% rise in school spending produces a 0.95% increase in home prices, a remarkably high correlation.

The boost comes both from hiring more teachers and paying teachers more, write the authors of the report, Patrick Bayer of Duke University, Peter Q. Blair of Harvard University, and Kenneth Whaley of the University of Houston. They said that spending on school buildings didn’t translate to higher home prices.