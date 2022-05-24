Editorial, 5/25: Approval of SCC welding center should be green-lighted immediately

A Google search indicates there are currently more than 21,000 welding jobs in need of filling in the United States, including thousands in the Midwest.

That's all the proof needed that welding is a profession in demand.

Southeast Community College is again on point -- addressing the needs of the public -- by announcing plans to spend $43.5 million to build an expanded welding training facility at its Lincoln campus.

The facility, which includes the repurposing of the old, smallish space, will attract students who might be reluctant to take on the debt that comes with enrolling at a four-year university.

Because the proposal is to be paid for through the college's property tax levy, it must now be approved by the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

That may be a formality -- and we hope that it is --but timing matters right now as SCC juggles a couple of other projects, including a technology center.

Journal Star higher education reporter Chris Dunker wrote last week that SCC's welding program currently has room for 84 welding booths. The new facility would grow that number to 184 welding booths to accommodate learners of various skill levels while moving the welding program into a standalone facility would address several safety concerns that exist in the current space.

Much like the state-of-the-art nursing program that recognized a need in the workforce and filled it, the welding program should provide the same kind of benefit for Lincoln, the state of Nebraska and the Midwest region.

Just as important, it gives students, many of whom are carefully weighing their options before taking on student loans, another option.

Give to Lincoln Day has arrived

The Lincoln Community Foundation will host its 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day -- a 24-hour event that encourages gifts to support local causes that people care about -- on Thursday.

In its first 10 years, the event has raised more than $41 million, including a record $8 million last year that went to help 456 local nonprofit organizations.

When you consider that the first Give to Lincoln Day in 2012 raised $1.3 million, it's a clear indicator of how big this day has grown.

Here's to setting another record in 2022 -- to obliterating last year's mark and setting a new standard.

Give to Lincoln Day symbolizes what a caring, nurturing city this is and at a time of rising prices at the pump and in our grocery stores is a a clear indicator of the selflessness of so many amazing people in this town.

Here's to another big day of giving.

