Editorial, 2/17: Video archive of Nebraska Legislature will allow everyone to see how business is done

It's a rare thing to find a bill with near-universal support, but that's just what Sen. Tom Brewer's LB777 has.

The measure would create a searchable and complete video archive of committee hearings and legislative debate starting in 2023, giving Nebraskans a new tool to learn about their government and the actions of their elected representatives.

While there's no shortage of media coverage of the Legislature, there is something instructive in watching, unabridged and unfiltered, the conversations, testimony and personal interactions that shape our laws.

The bill calls for the videos to be publicly accessible, indexed and searchable. Nebraska Public Media, which now records legislative activity for broadcast and online streaming, is to manage the archive.

Brewer, of Gordon, is one of the 49-member Legislature representing constituents too far from Lincoln to be able to know intimately the business taking place inside the Capitol.

Brewer's primary objective to the bill is to help Nebraskans keep up with the policy debates in the Legislature. He said many of his constituents in the Sandhills and elsewhere aren't able to attend hearings and have daytime obligations that prevent them from watching legislative activity.

"There's a lot of Nebraska that doesn't understand what goes on here," he said, noting that the public is traditionally referred to as the second house of the state's one-house Legislature. "It's the second house we're denying here."

The measure would have some up-front cost, putting the bill at $650,000 in the first year. Subsequent years would be less. It would be an investment in current community engagement and one for the sake of history.

The videos would add context and emotion to the written archive that's currently generated.

Not every hearing or floor debate will be worth repeat watches, and the significance of some moments may not be apparent until much later. But if everything is archived and searchable, those moments will not be lost to later generations.

The monumental decision to abolish the death penalty and override the governor's veto in 2015 — later reversed by voters — showed senators truly engaged in a big issue.

Whenever true tax reform occurs, that video will merit multiple views. Who knows what else will be captured for history's sake?

LB777 adds a layer of transparency and enhances participation in our participatory form of government. It's not the home run — like tax relief or school funding — we'd like to see passed sometime soon, but make no mistake, it's a good thing.

