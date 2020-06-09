Early signs that more homeowners are missing mortgage payments due to pandemic

Early signs are emerging that the pandemic and recession are affecting the home mortgage market.

The share of U.S. homeowners who fell behind on their mortgage payments rose in March by the largest share in seven years, according to a new report by CoreLogic.

But mortgage delinquency and home foreclosure rates in March remained near record lows nationwide, CoreLogic said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shocked our economic system and led to unprecedented job loss, reducing the ability of affected families to make their monthly mortgage payments,” Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in the report. “The latest forecast from the CoreLogic Home Price Index shows prices declining in 41 states through April 2021, potentially erasing home equity and increasing foreclosure risk.”

Foreclosures are near 20-year lows. Nationwide, 0.4% of home mortgages were in foreclosure in March.

Most housing analysts anticipate that home loan delinquencies and foreclosure rates will rise later this year.

Almost 5 million Americans have taken loan payment forbearance because of the pandemic. Those loans are not counted as delinquent.