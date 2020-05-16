Drinkers of Mexican beer brace for shortage as coronavirus industry shutdown persists

CHICAGO — Beer drinkers could see a shortage of popular imported Mexican brands as soon as next week due to an ongoing shutdown of Mexico’s beer industry.

Most immediately at risk are the brands owned by Heineken USA, including Dos Equis Tecate and Bohemia.

Should the shutdown persist, beers owned by Constellation Brands — which include Modelo Especial, Corona and Pacifico — may also be in shorter supply by summer.

When Mexican beer production was paused in early April due to that country’s government not declaring brewing an “essential” industry — as it has been deemed in the U.S. — observers predicted it would be resolved quickly or wouldn’t translate into empty store shelves.

However, the shutdown has endured. The Mexican government has said brewing can begin next week only in the places where COVID-19 has been curbed.

While Heineken has paused brewing in Mexico, Constellation has said it continues to brew for the U.S. market at a reduced capacity. However, how much beer Constellation is making and importing to the U.S. remains unclear.

Constellation did not respond to a request for comment.