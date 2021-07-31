Dressel sprints to 50-meter freestyle win

TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel won his fourth and fifth gold medals of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, setting the Olympic record in the the 50-meter freestyle before helping the United States win the 4x100 medley relay.

Dressel cruised to a relatively easy win in the frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other in the 50, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

Dressel swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races, to go along with a world-record triumph in the 100 butterfly and a leg on the winning U.S. team in the 4x100 free relay.

A few minutes after Dressel climbed from the pool, Australia's Emma McKeon completed her own freestyle sweep. She touched in :23.81 to take the women's 50 free, adding to her victory in the 100 and her sixth medal overall at these games.

France's Florent Manaudou finished behind Dressel to repeat as the Olympic silver medalist in :21.55, while Brazil's Bruno Fratus claimed the bronze in :21.57 — edging American Michael Andrew for the final spot on the podium.

Dressel has one more shot at a gold in the 4x100 medley relay, an event the United States has never lost at the Olympics. He'll swim the butterfly leg in a race that caps nine days of swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.