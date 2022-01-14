Dozer is a 4-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix weighing 50 lbs. Please complete an ADOPTION APPLICATION at http://www.bigredrescue.com. Your $350.00 ADOPTION... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dozer is a 4-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix weighing 50 lbs. Please complete an ADOPTION APPLICATION at http://www.bigredrescue.com. Your $350.00 ADOPTION... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The discovery marked the Lincoln area's second confirmed big cat in less than a month.
"How do we create the most physical football team in the Midwest?" Husker AD Trev Alberts asks. "Just start there." Sounds like a plan. A realistic one.
The AD is pleased with the four hires to the football coaching staff and is confident the final one will be the right fit for the Huskers.
The Huskers are up to 22 new scholarship players: 13 high school, one juco, eight DI transfers. Here's a position-by-position update.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state is notifying Colorado that Nebraska plans to proceed with a $500 million plan of developing a canal and reservoir system to capture water from the South Platte River.
New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s recent comments may help "Run The Ball Guy" in the Husker fan base sleep better at night. "The Pittsburgh Steelers is always going to be in my blood," he says.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Jordan Larson will wrap up her playing career then jump right into a full-time gig with the Longhorns. Here's how it all came together.
Before the season, it was OK to put an NIT bid as an expectation for Fred Hoiberg's third-year Husker program. That now looks like a pipe dream.
If the Huskers wanted to move on from Fred Hoiberg, an unannounced contract extension signed by Bill Moos makes Hoiberg's buyout costly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.