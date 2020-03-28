DONOVAN WILLIAMS

Lincoln North Star | 6-5 | Senior
College: Undecided, has scholarship offers from Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State with interest from Kansas, Villanova and Texas A&M.
Super season: Williams missed December — the final month of recovery from his ACL injury suffered last April. The guard had a huge impact in the Navigators’ final 14 games, averaging a Class A-leading 28.3 points per game while also leading the Gators with an average of 8.1 rebounds per contest. Williams was a threat from all three levels with range well-beyond the three-point line to go with an ability to drive to the basket and either finish strong or get fouled, which then utilized his 75% free-throw shooting. The two-time first-team Super-Stater had seven games of 30 or more points, highlighted by a Friday-Saturday in early February in which he dropped 44 points on Lincoln Northeast and 50 on state champion Bellevue West the next night.
Coach speak: “During his rehab (from his ACL injury), Donovan spent a lot of time in the weight room getting stronger and working on his outside shot, and those two things showed up immediately when he came back. He can bench press 300 pounds now, and he was very good getting inside and finishing through contact. What he did against Bellevue West in the fourth quarter was unbelievable. It was something I’d never seen in high school basketball.” — North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi
Shoot around: “When I was a kid in Rockford, Illinois, it was Rockford East High School where my stepdad (Daniel English) coached. After we moved to Lincoln, it was my school (North Star) and my church (Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln). Getting up shots is a great way to relax.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!