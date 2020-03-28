DONOVAN WILLIAMS

Lincoln North Star | 6-5 | Senior

Super season: Williams missed December — the final month of recovery from his ACL injury suffered last April. The guard had a huge impact in the Navigators’ final 14 games, averaging a Class A-leading 28.3 points per game while also leading the Gators with an average of 8.1 rebounds per contest. Williams was a threat from all three levels with range well-beyond the three-point line to go with an ability to drive to the basket and either finish strong or get fouled, which then utilized his 75% free-throw shooting. The two-time first-team Super-Stater had seven games of 30 or more points, highlighted by a Friday-Saturday in early February in which he dropped 44 points on Lincoln Northeast and 50 on state champion Bellevue West the next night.