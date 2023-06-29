Thursday recap
Connor Panas reached base all five times at the plate, John Bezdicek tossed a masterful six innings and the Saltdogs avoided a sweep to Winnipeg with a 13-2 victory over the Goldeyes at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln is now 3-0 in games where they were on the verge of being swept in a series this season.
The Saltdogs brought 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Yanio Perez. Kengor picked up a bases-loaded walk to start the Saltdog scoring frenzy. Nate Samson and Marshall Awtry added RBI singles later in the inning.
Lincoln added five more runs in the sixth on bases-loaded walks by Zane Zurbrugg and Sampson, with Zurbrugg eventually scoring on a wild pitch. Panas added his lone RBI with a single.
Bezdicek went six innings, allowing just five hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.
Walter Borkovich added three innings of relief, allowing one hit with five strikeouts.