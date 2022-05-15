Dog Dish: Pitching, big inning carry Lincoln to series victory over Sioux Falls

Sunday: Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 3

What went right: The Saltdogs pitching staff caged the Canaries again for the second time in three games with 12 combined strikeouts. Seven of those strikeouts came from the bullpen with David Zoz tossing two complete innings and sitting down three with a punch out after relieving Lincoln starter Brandon Cunniff. Cunniff went three innings with five strikeouts.

With a 3-0 lead, Lincoln's bats came alive to add four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning behind a Ryan Long blast to right field. Jacob Olson added an RBI single before JR DiSarcina knocked in his first two RBIs as a Saltdogs.

Long led the way with two of Lincoln's eight hits.

The Saltdogs won the opening series 2-1 over the Canaries.

What went wrong: Cunniff allowed five walks and reliever Jesse Stalling allowed three hits, including two doubles and three runs, in his one inning of work. Lincoln also struck out 11 times with Randy Norris striking out three times.

Dog bytes: It is the first time in Saltdog franchise history that Lincoln has won a season-opening series at home.

Up next: Lincoln returns to action Tuesday with its first road trip of the season, a three-game series in Chicago that begins at 7 p.m.

