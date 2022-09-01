Dog Dish: Altmann's slam sparks big first inning in Lincoln's fifth straight win

Thursday: Lincoln 9, Sioux Falls 6.

What went right: Josh Altmann's grand slam was the big blow in Lincoln's six-run first inning as the Saltdogs completed a three-game sweep in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lincoln loaded the bases with one out, and Altmann hammered his team-leading 15th homer of the season and first slam as a Saltdog. An RBI single by Matt Goodheart and an RBI triple by Hunter Clanin put Lincoln up 6-0 after one inning.

The Saltdogs added two more runs in the second on Jason Rogers' RBI triple and Luke Roskam's run-scoring groundout — his sixth straight game with an RBI. Welington Dotel's RBI single in the fourth put Lincoln up 9-0.

John Bezdicek earned his first professional win on the mound, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings.

What went wrong: The Canaries chipped away at Lincoln's lead, scoring a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and single runs in the seventh and ninth. Sioux Falls had the bases loaded in the ninth with one out, but Steffon Moore came in and retired the side for his 11th save.

What's next: The Saltdogs head to Sioux City with a five-game winning streak just two games behind the Explorers for the American Association West Division's final playoff berth. The four-game set to finish the regular season begins Friday at 7 p.m.