Does Spotify pay artists a fair rate? Here’s what musicians, managers and Apple Music have to say

As the talk continued, an issue they could all relate to came up: what they considered paltry royalty checks received from Spotify, and the way in which the platform’s algorithmic recommendation system seemed rigged against them and in favor of major-label affiliated artists.

On a broader scale, the union aims “to tackle the inequality of corporate power in the streaming environment and seek to build solidarity with other workers engaged in this struggle.”

At least one billionaire singer and songwriter seems to agree with their mission. “I think it’s harder for artists now, unfortunately. It’s such a small percentage,” Paul McCartney said during a recent episode of the BBC Radio 4 program “The Price of Song.”

Last week, Apple Music, the world’s second-largest streaming service, wrote in a letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal that it had increased its royalty payout to an average of a penny per stream. The announcement, coupled with the artists’ protests, puts further pressure on Spotify to follow suit.

Holter said that Spotify increasing royalties to a penny per stream would send a clear, graspable message to its subscribers that it values the artists who serve as the foundation of the company. It would also bring Spotify in line with competitors Apple, Amazon Music and Tidal.