DL | Zhen Sotelo

Zhen Sotelo
Zhen Sotelo

Zhen Sotelo

Zhen Sotelo

 247Sports

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DL. 

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 280.

Hometown: Kapolei, Hawaii.

School: Kapolei.

Date Committed: NA.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii.

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.

The Skinny: Sotelo really likes Nebraska, though it's unclear if the Huskers will reach National Signing Day with enough room to take him and potentially another defensive lineman like Tiaoalii Savea. Sotelo is an interesting player with a big frame out of Hawaii who could man the defensive interior one day in a 3-4 scheme. Whether Sotelo ends up in Lincoln or not, the Huskers' in-roads on the island are starting to produce real options. 

