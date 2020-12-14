DL | Zhen Sotelo

The Skinny: Sotelo really likes Nebraska, though it's unclear if the Huskers will reach National Signing Day with enough room to take him and potentially another defensive lineman like Tiaoalii Savea. Sotelo is an interesting player with a big frame out of Hawaii who could man the defensive interior one day in a 3-4 scheme. Whether Sotelo ends up in Lincoln or not, the Huskers' in-roads on the island are starting to produce real options.