DL | Tuli Tuipulotu

  • Updated
The basics

Position: DL 

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250

Hometown: Lawndale, California

School: Lawndale 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: USC, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti. 

The Skinny

Tulipulotu visited Nebraska back in September and has since picked up considerable attention on the West Coast. USC is considered the favorite for his services. Like juco Pheldarius Payne, Tulipulotu isn't built like a typical 3-4 defensive end. But Tuioti has had success in the past with particular kinds of players, and Tulipulotu was one of his early targets. 

