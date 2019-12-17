DL | Tuli Tuipulotu

Target
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 250
Hometown: Lawndale, California
School: Lawndale
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: USC, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State
Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.
The Skinny
Tulipulotu visited Nebraska back in September and has since picked up considerable attention on the West Coast. USC is considered the favorite for his services. Like juco Pheldarius Payne, Tulipulotu isn't built like a typical 3-4 defensive end. But Tuioti has had success in the past with particular kinds of players, and Tulipulotu was one of his early targets.