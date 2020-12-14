DL | Tiaoalii Savea

The Skinny: Savea is one of Nebraska's top remaining targets for the 2021 recruiting cycle. A versatile defensive lineman out of Las Vegas, Savea is a different body type than commits Jailen Weaver and Ru'Quan Buckley, but the Huskers have been high on him for some time. Savea originally thought he'd announce his commitment in January, but it's possible he'll announce and sign on Dec. 16. One to watch on National Signing Day for the Huskers.